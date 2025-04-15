Bridgewater Associates LP Has $46.84 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $46,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after buying an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $712,966,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.14 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.69 and a 200-day moving average of $237.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

