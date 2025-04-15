Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

