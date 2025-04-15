M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

