Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,358,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136,947 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $201,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

