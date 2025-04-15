Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANGI. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

ANGI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 308,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,330. Angi has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $597.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Angi by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 724,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Angi by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 732,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 158,662 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

