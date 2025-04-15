Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Price

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

ASGN Price Performance

ASGN traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. ASGN has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of ASGN by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 662.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASGN by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

