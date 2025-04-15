Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $848,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE KMI opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

