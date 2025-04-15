Lafayette Investments Inc. Makes New $303,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $457.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $285.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.33.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

