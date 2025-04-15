Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 385 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after buying an additional 470,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Target by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $518,089,000 after buying an additional 234,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,118,000 after acquiring an additional 91,357 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Target Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $131.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

