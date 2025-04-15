Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 84.0% in March

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. 32,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,802. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Telia Company AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0996 per share. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

