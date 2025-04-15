United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $49.21 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,097 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,350,000 after acquiring an additional 870,451 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,236,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.33 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

