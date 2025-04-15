Perth Mint Gold Token Market Cap Hits $563,672.37 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,888.98 or 0.06198125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $563,672.37 and approximately $1,885.04 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 115 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

