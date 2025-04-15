FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.15, but opened at $39.47. FB Financial shares last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 25,178 shares traded.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price target on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on FB Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,931,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,303,606.91. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,940. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

