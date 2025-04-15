OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $15.90. OceanFirst Financial shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 21,843 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $925.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3,306.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.