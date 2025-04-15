Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Declines By 83.3%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.9 %
SNPHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.
