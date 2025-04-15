Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Declines By 83.3%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.9 %

SNPHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Santen Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.