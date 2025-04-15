ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.97. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 1,154,488 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 682.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,442,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,622 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $7,204,000. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth $2,714,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,654,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after buying an additional 790,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

