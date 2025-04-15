Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.18, but opened at $37.10. Nayax shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 1,237 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Nayax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nayax

Nayax Stock Up 10.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nayax by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nayax by 5,526.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.