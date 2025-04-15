MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $12.97. MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 13,651 shares.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

