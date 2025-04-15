Short Interest in Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Increases By 200.0%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUPIF remained flat at C$1.00 during trading on Tuesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK’s feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company’s supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.