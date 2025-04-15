Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Head to Head Comparison

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) and Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Sphere and Rezolve AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rezolve AI 0 0 6 2 3.25

Rezolve AI has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 333.21%. Given Rezolve AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rezolve AI is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Rezolve AI N/A N/A -12.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Blue Sphere and Rezolve AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.0% of Rezolve AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.7% of Rezolve AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and Rezolve AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rezolve AI $151,686.00 1,572.15 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rezolve AI.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.58, meaning that its stock price is 658% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rezolve AI beats Blue Sphere on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

(Get Free Report)

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Rezolve AI

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap. The company enables retailers, brands, and manufacturers to create dynamic connections with consumers across mobile and desktop devices. Rezolve Ai was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

