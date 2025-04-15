Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $142.43 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Threshold has a total market cap of $142.43 million and $7.38 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00003492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00002606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000 with 10,127,322,683.164083 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01426522 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $6,356,686.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

