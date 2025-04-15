Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 151.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Enovix has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix by 103.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

