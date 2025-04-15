Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,465 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 43,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PM opened at $157.52 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $5,954,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,495,308.62. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 30,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total transaction of $4,465,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,105 shares in the company, valued at $20,705,779.25. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

