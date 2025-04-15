Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.87.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $298.07 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

