AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.60 Per Share

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 9.1% increase from AIREA’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AIREA Price Performance

AIEA stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.96. AIREA has a 52 week low of GBX 17.28 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 35.75 ($0.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40.

AIREA (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.73) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. AIREA had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.39%.

Insider Transactions at AIREA

AIREA Company Profile

In other news, insider Conleth Campbell acquired 40,000 shares of AIREA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($15,295.36). Insiders own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

