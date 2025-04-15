Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Carroll Investors Inc’s Largest Position

Carroll Investors Inc boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 14.8% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.69 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

