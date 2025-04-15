Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $66,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,175,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,695,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,069 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,279,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,186 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,709,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,227,591,000 after purchasing an additional 838,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

