QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day moving average is $161.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

