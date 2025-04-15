Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $232.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average of $252.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. Workday has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 5.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 128.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

