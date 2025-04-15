Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – April 14th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, and Chubb are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to shares issued by companies that operate within the agriculture sector, including those involved in farming, livestock production, agricultural technology, and food processing. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to businesses whose performance is often influenced by factors such as commodity prices, weather conditions, and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $10.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $469.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.92 and a 200 day moving average of $443.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.79. 1,851,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,738. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average is $153.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE:CB traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.66. 569,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.03 and its 200-day moving average is $281.22. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Further Reading