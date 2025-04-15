Dodge & Cox Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,689,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 173,630 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.5% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,508,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $547,575,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $945,385,000 after purchasing an additional 580,293 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,302,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,607,000 after purchasing an additional 469,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $105,225,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,073,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $721,452,000 after acquiring an additional 371,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. This represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average of $246.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

