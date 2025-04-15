Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 1,217 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,381,000 after acquiring an additional 316,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $358,205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,648,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,281,000 after buying an additional 181,767 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,677,000 after buying an additional 278,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,210,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $395,036.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,367,162.40. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $3,192,135.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,187.98. The trade was a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINS opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

