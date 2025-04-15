United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,246,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,269,000 after purchasing an additional 922,701 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,164,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,295,000 after purchasing an additional 742,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMT opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.56. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

