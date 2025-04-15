Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $2,739,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Promethos Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.38.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.1 %
KMB stock opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.68.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.75%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
