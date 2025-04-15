Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Indra Sistemas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISMAY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 8,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. Indra Sistemas has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.15.
Indra Sistemas Company Profile
