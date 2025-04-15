Short Interest in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY) Declines By 90.0%

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Big Tree Cloud

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Tree Cloud stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Big Tree Cloud as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big Tree Cloud alerts:

Big Tree Cloud Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:DSY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,448. Big Tree Cloud has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

About Big Tree Cloud

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.