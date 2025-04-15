Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 318,589 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. This trade represents a 2.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel acquired 21,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $715.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

