Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Up 568.6% in March

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 568.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.7 %

BPOPM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.