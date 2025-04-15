dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and $23,767.09 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00090228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00006290 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245,168.14 or 2.85158444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,453,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,453,332 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,453,332.51134857 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99420863 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

