JUST (JST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.89 Million

JUST (JST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $302.10 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,919.59 or 0.99934267 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85,591.35 or 0.99552478 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About JUST
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.
Buying and Selling JUST
