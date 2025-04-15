The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day moving average is $190.02. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $96,553.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,794,447.16. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

