LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,211 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FI. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $4,582,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 516,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE FI opened at $212.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.