Barclays PLC Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,885,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 525,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $221,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

