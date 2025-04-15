ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 152.1% increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.38) on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 211.80 ($2.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.44. The company has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 436,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £1,117,931.52 ($1,474,065.82). 19.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.09) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Stories

