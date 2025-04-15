Mariner LLC Buys 617 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $90,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its holdings in KLA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $994,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 43.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $310,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.28.

KLA Stock Down 0.0 %

KLAC stock opened at $669.97 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $703.79 and a 200-day moving average of $693.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

