AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $70,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,678.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,560.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,330.17.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,640. This represents a 49.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,721 shares of company stock worth $24,609,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,724.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.