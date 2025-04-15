Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE:COTY opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. Coty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $11.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $44,401,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Coty by 1,990,624.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after buying an additional 4,478,906 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,473,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,663,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

