Piper Sandler Cuts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $172.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

EGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.82.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

