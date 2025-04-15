Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 1,236,782 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,675,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236,782 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $139,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $60.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

