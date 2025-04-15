Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Raised to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VERV. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $365.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 115,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 903,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

